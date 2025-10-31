Guwahati: Career course exhibition held at ITI campus

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training, Assam, under the Department of Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Government of Assam, organized a Zonal Exhibition of Career Courses at the Guwahati Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus, Birubari, to empower young students with career guidance and skill-based opportunities.

The event was hosted by the Office of the Deputy Director of Employment, Lower Assam Division, Rehabari, and aimed to bridge the gap between education, skill development, and employment.

Inaugurated by Jyotsna Moyee Saikia, Joint Director of Employment, Assam, the exhibition drew an enthusiastic response with participation from over 3,000 students, parents, and teachers representing more than 20 educational institutions across Guwahati.

A total of 28 leading institutions and universities from Assam and other parts of India showcased their career-oriented and skill-based courses.

