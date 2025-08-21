Guwahati: CCTOA moves HC against granting protected class status in Tirap Belt

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government has sparked widespread anger among tribal communities after issuing a notification on August 18, granting protected class status to the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutia, Tea Tribes and Gorkha communities in the Tirap Tribal Belt.

The move came on the very day when the Coordinating Committee of Tribal Organizations, Assam (CCTOA), along with tribal leaders from across the state, was holding a Special Tribal Conference at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa. According to CCTOA, the decision was made “forcibly” and in complete disregard of the interests of the indigenous communities of Tirap—namely the Singpho, Khamti, Sema, Tangsa, Tai-Phake, Tai-Turung and Tai-Khamyang people.

“The government’s decision is extremely insulting and a direct threat to the survival of the aboriginal tribes of Tirap,” chief co-ordinator of CCTOA Aditya Khakhrali said. The organization also alleged that the state government had earlier assured that such a decision would only be taken after consultations at the Chief Ministerial level with CCTOA leaders. However, no such dialogue took place, despite representatives of Tirap organizations camping in Guwahati for discussions.

In response, the CCTOA announced that it will challenge the notification in the Gauhati High Court. Further, as a mark of protest, the controversial notification will be symbolically burnt across Assam on August 21.

Also Read: Assam: CCTOA Flays State Cabinet Decision on Tirap Tribal Belt