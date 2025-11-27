Guwahati: Central Bank of India organizes Mega MSME Credit Camp

GUWAHATI: Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Guwahati successfully organised a Mega Credit Outreach Camp in Guwahati, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the growth of the MSME sector in the North East states. The event was presided over by Sanjay Kumar, Regional Head, Guwahati Region.

During the programme, Sanction Letters amounting to Rs 50.00 crores were handed over to various MSME units, underlining the Bank's focus on driving financial inclusion and empowering small and medium businesses.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with a large number of customers participating. Attendees had the unique opportunity to directly interact with the Bank's top leadership, address their queries, and share their experiences. The presence and active participation of customers made the event a grand success, further strengthening their relationship with the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar highlighted the Bank's vision of extending timely credit support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, which form the backbone of India's economic growth. Also Sanjay Kumar informed about the new initiatives and product launches for the MSME sectors to make them market ready and face challenges in the turbulent times.

Central Bank of India continues to take forward its mission of serving the nation by enabling entrepreneurs, boosting employment, and contributing to the region's economic development, stated a press release.

