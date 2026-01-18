Guwahati: Chemists’ association election concludes in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The election process of the Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam was successfully concluded on Friday. In the election, Dr Natwar Lal Agarwala was elected unopposed as President, while Haldhar Deka was elected General Secretary and Kaustav Kumar Guha Treasurer. Election Officer of the Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam, Debananda Tamuli, along with Assistant Election Officers Gautam Barua and Mantosh Pal, conveyed the information through a press statement. They also announced that office-bearers of the Association’s seven zones, formed across various districts, were elected during the process.

Also Read: Importing of medicine takes place by evading GST: Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam