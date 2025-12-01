Guwahati: Chinmaya Mission Felicitates NRI Delegation visiting Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chinmaya Mission Guwahati welcomed and felicitated a group of 81 Non-Resident Indians and American citizens who travelled across the Northeast under the guidance of Pujya Swami Ishwarananda of Chinmaya Mission Los Angeles and Pujya Swami Nirbhayananda of Chinmaya Mission Vasai. The delegation stayed in Guwahati from November 28 to 30, during which they visited Basistha Ashram, Kamakhya Temple, Sualkuchi and Umananda, and experienced a scenic cruise on the Brahmaputra. After completing their Guwahati engagements, they proceeded to Kaziranga via Tezpur. During their stay, R. S. Joshi, President of Chinmaya Mission Guwahati, along with senior member Shikha Chakraborty and Brahmacharini Ananya Chaitanya, extended a warm welcome to Swami Ishwaranandaji, Swami Nirbhayanandaji and the entire delegation. They honoured the visitors with traditional Fulam Gamosas and small Japis as symbols of Assam’s hospitality.

