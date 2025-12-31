Guwahati: CID alert on ‘digital arrest’ frauds

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Police Station of the CID, Assam, initiated swift action after a renowned Jorhat doctor was duped in a ‘digital arrest’ cyber scam, officials said on December 30. The victim, Dr Sadagar Deuri, Professor of Surgery at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), lost around Rs 49 lakh after fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials deceived him into making multiple transfers. Following the registration of an FIR, investigators managed to place a hold on over Rs 8 lakh of the defrauded amount in the initial phase. The CID coordinated with banks to freeze more accounts and trace the money trail as part of an ongoing investigation to identify and arrest the culprits. The Cyber Cell cautioned the public that no law enforcement agency conducts arrests or seeks payments through phone or video calls and urged citizens to report suspicious communications to the national cybercrime helpline or online portal.

