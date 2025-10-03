Guwahati: CID warns against sharing AI images, fake news on Shyamkanu, Siddharth

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals circulating fake news or Al-generated images of North East India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma on social media, following their arrest. The department stated that monitoring of online platforms has been intensified to identify and act against those spreading misinformation.

“Assam police is strictly monitoring the social media platforms,” the CID posted via their X handle on Wednesday, October 1. “If anyone is found spreading ‘fake Al generated pics or fake news strict legal action will be initiated against them.”

The warning follows a surge in circulation of AI-manipulated photos of Mahanta, many of which have depicted him smiling despite being arrested. These images have gone viral on multiple platforms, drawing criticism and prompting the CID to issue its statement. Officials clarified that such acts could mislead the public and interfere with the ongoing investigation, making it a punishable offence under applicable laws.

The caution comes amid the wider investigation into the death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg. On Wednesday morning, Sharma and Mahanta were arrested in Delhi and brought to Guwahati under heavy security. Their arrival in the city saw a large deployment of security personnel, reflecting the strong public reaction and outrage directed at them.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 in Singapore after drowning during a yacht outing organized by the Singapore Assam Association. His death has led to widespread calls for accountability.

Also Read: Assam: Section 103 of BNS slapped on accused in Zubeen’s death case