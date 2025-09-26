Guwahati Citizens Join Cleaning Drive at Six Mile Market

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday organised a one-hour voluntary Shramdaan cleaning drive at Six Mile Market in line with the objectives of Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 and the spirit of Seva Hi Samarpan.

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, which runs from September 17 to October 2, is witnessing a series of cleanliness drives, awareness programmes, and citizen participation activities across the city.

Today’s initiative brought together citizens, Safai Mitras, GMC officials, and NGO members in a spirited effort to dedicate one hour of service towards building a cleaner and greener Guwahati.

The drive saw active participation from councillor of Ward No. 59, Ashim Saikia; councillor of Ward No. 60, Bhupen Baruah; joint commissioner Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, ACS; assistant commissioner Ambarish Borah, ACS; executive officers Dipankar Das, AUAS (Div.5) and Rishiraj Pritam, AUAS (Div.6); along with GMC staff and members of Janakalyan Welfare Society NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, GMC officials highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in keeping the city clean. The enthusiastic turnout and active involvement of citizens reflected a strong commitment towards the campaign’s mission.

The initiative at Six Mile Market marked yet another step in collective action to promote cleanliness, public participation, and sustainable green practices in the city.

