Guwahati city boys take part in national-level CBSE Science Exhibition

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The CBSE Science Exhibition for the academic session 2023-24 was organized at the regional-level in December 2023 and national-level in February 2024 with the theme ‘Science and Technology for Society’.

A total of 62 projects from different schools of the North East Region participated in the regional-level CBSE Science Exhibition which was held in Guwahati on December 5 and 6, 2023. Pranay Navalakha and Priya Navalakha from Class 9A ( senior level) and Ashmeet Uttam Bhattachrjee and Shreyansh Choudhury from class 7D ( junior level) of Maharishi Vidya Mandir Sr. Sec. School, Silpukhuri participated in this exhibition.

Their Projects AGRO CARE under sub-theme Agriculture for senior level and the project SYLVUS HELMET under sub-theme Communication and Transport for junior level got the first position. They got a chance to represent their school at the national-level Science Exhibition which was held at Mayoor School, Noida from February 1 to 3, 2024.

Also Read: Manipur education officials tender apology over CBSE affiliation row