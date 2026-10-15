Guwahati city gears up for Durga Puja; over 500 celebrations expected

Kedarnath Temple, Ram Mandir & Thai Museum-inspired pandals to be the major attractions

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is gearing up for Sharadiya Durga Puja, with more than 500 public and personal celebrations expected across the city. With only two days remaining before the six-day festivities begin on October 16, pandal construction, idol-making and decoration work are nearing completion. Several puja committees have adopted distinctive themes and architectural designs, creating an informal competition to attract devotees and visitors.

At Latashil, the committee is preparing to celebrate its golden jubilee with a pandal modelled on the Kedarnath Temple. The project has an estimated budget of Rs 30 lakh. Artisans from West Bengal have crafted the clay idol of Goddess Durga, while artists from Alipurduar are constructing the pandal. The celebrations will feature nagara naam, puppet shows, traditional drumming and other cultural programmes.

Geetanagar will celebrate its 51st Durga Puja with a theme highlighting floods in Nepal and Upper Assam. The pandal, being constructed by experienced artisans from West Bengal, has an estimated budget of Rs 35 lakh, with organisers focusing on elaborate decorations.

The North Bhaskar Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja, organised under the initiative of India Club, will feature an idol approximately 35 feet tall. The committee has allocated around Rs 13 lakh for the celebration, with the towering idol expected to be its main attraction.

The Pandu Rest Camp Kalibari Sarbajanin Durga Puja will mark its 78th edition with a modern pandal inspired by a museum in Thailand. With a budget of approximately Rs 60 lakh, the celebration will feature an idol around 19 feet tall. Drawing and alpana competitions will also be organised.

Meanwhile, the Jay Hind Club Pandu Sarbajanin Durga Puja committee is constructing a pandal modelled on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh. A team of 24 young artisans from West Bengal, led by noted artist Biplab Sinha, has been working on the structure for nearly three months. The pandal is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 15.

The Durga Puja Committee of Durga Chandika Temple at Borbari Bishnupur has completed most preparations for its 20th edition, scheduled from October 16 to 22. Unlike conventional celebrations, the temple performs worship using 108 ghats, or sacred ritual pots, instead of an idol of Goddess Durga.

Daily naam-prasanga and prayers will be organised throughout the festival, along with bhog distribution. The consecration of the Goddess will take place on Maha Sasthi, followed by Sandhi Puja at the transition between Ashtami and Navami. Kumari Puja, involving nine young girls, will be performed on Maha Navami.

Also Read: Durga Puja Committees in Guwahati Face Setbacks as Artisan Allegedly Abandons Pandal Projects