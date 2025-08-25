Guwahati City Gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The city is abuzz with preparations as Guwahati gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur and devotion. This year, unique pandals and festive themes are set to draw devotees across the city, blending tradition with creative flair.

At Ganesh Udyan, near the iconic Ganesh Mandir in Ganeshguri, the spotlight will be on a specially designed “Lal Baag Ke Raja” themed pandal. Organized by the Shree Ganesh Janmoutsav Samiti, the celebration holds added significance as it marks the Samiti’s 50th year. The theme is inspired by the famed Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most celebrated Ganesh idol, first established in 1934 by the Koli fishing community at Lalbaug Market.

The two-day festivities will feature a rich line-up of cultural and devotional programmes. On August 26, the traditional Dhulia Bhavna (drum performance) will set the rhythm of celebration, followed by a dance drama staged by artistes from Delhi. The following day, August 27, devotees will immerse themselves in soulful Naam Kirtan.

Adding to the festive fervour, the temple premises will come alive with a dazzling laser show, creating a vibrant atmosphere for devotees and visitors alike.

