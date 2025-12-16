Guwahati

Guwahati: City police arrest minor, seize heroin and cash in raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police from Jalukbari Police Station apprehended a minor during a raid conducted at Adil Shah Lane following specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

The operation led to the detention of a child in conflict with law from Bhella Nagaon. During the search, police recovered ten soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing around 117 grams, along with cash amounting to Rs 59,900 and a mobile phone. The seized items were taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated in accordance with the law, police added.

