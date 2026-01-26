Guwahati: City police arrested man with ‘brown sugar’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a man with suspected brown sugar during an operation in the Beltola Survey area of Guwahati. The accused was detained while travelling in a Maruti Swift vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-BT-0022. During the search, police recovered suspected brown sugar weighing around 15 grams from his possession. The arrested individual was identified as Sandeep Roy, a resident of Kamrup district. Police said the seizure was made as part of routine surveillance and anti-narcotics action in the city. Dispur Police registered a case in connection with the incident.

