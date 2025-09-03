Guwahati: City police nabbed drug peddlers; minor girls rescued

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In two back-to-back operations, teams from Guwahati Police arrested drug peddlers and rescued abducted minor girls.

Acting on specific input, police raided Khanapara and apprehended three notorious drug peddlers, Bikash Ali (26) of Sonapur, and brothers Bishnu Gowala (24) and Rakesh Gowala (23) of Khetri, Kamrup. The team recovered 19.41 grams of heroin concealed in three tobacco boxes, along with 20 empty vials.

In a separate operation, a naka checking at Jorabat Tiniali led to the rescue of two missing 17-year-old girls from Tripura. Acting on a tip-off from Amtali Police Station in West Tripura, police intercepted the suspects and apprehended Sagar Miah (19) and Jalafu Miah (32) for abducting the girls. The victims were medically examined and shifted to a Child Shelter Home in Jalukbari for safe custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated in both cases.

