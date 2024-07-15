Guwahati city police take cognizance of fake notice circulated on social media

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A fake notice has been in circulation on social media, and the Kamrup (M) District Administration has warned the public about it. The notice, which appears to be on the letterhead of the District Commissioner and bears the stamp of the Superintendent of Police, CID, and the signature of the Guwahati Police Commissioner, is completely fabricated.

The city police have taken cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation to identify the culprit behind this fraudulent activity. The police advised the public to ignore the fake notice and rely only on official communications from the authorities. Guwahati Police have been investigating the fake public notice.

