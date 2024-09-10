Guwahati City to Get New Foot Bridge, But Old Ones Remain Neglected

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is set to construct a new foot bridge in Paltan bazar, but the existing ones continue to remain in a state of neglect. The new footbridge, aimed at improving pedestrian safety, will be built at a crucial location yet to be disclosed. However, the condition of the existing footbridges has raised concerns among citizens.

Many of the old foo bridges in Guwahati are in disrepair, like the Lachit Nagar and the Ganeshguri footover bridge, with broken stairs, rusty railings, and inadequate lighting, and elevators were not working in proper condition. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have failed to maintain and repair these structures, putting pedestrians at risk. The neglect of old foot over bridges has sparked criticism, with many questioning the authority’s priorities. “Why build new ones when the existing ones are not being maintained?” asked a pedestrian. The authority has attributed the delay in maintenance to fund constraints and other priorities. However, citizens demand better infrastructure and safety measures, especially for pedestrians.

“The new footbridge is expected to be completed soon, but the fate of the old ones remains uncertain. Will they address the neglect and ensure the safety of pedestrians, or will the old foot-over bridges continue to crumble? Only time will tell,” a public said. According to the source from the Public Works Department (PWD), “while regular minor maintenance is performed on the foot over bridges, repairing damaged fuses in the circuits is a costly endeavor. The administration must approve the estimated cost before necessary purchases can be made to facilitate repairs,” the officer said. Further, the officer said, “The escalators in these structures are exposed, making them vulnerable to water and dust damage, which can cause the printed circuit breaker (PCB) that controls the machines to malfunction. Repairing the PCB is extremely expensive.” “Additionally, the elevators are also affected by water seepage, posing a significant risk during the monsoon season. As a precautionary measure, the elevators are typically shut down during this time to ensure safety,” the officer added.

