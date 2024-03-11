Guwahati city to get vibrant makeover for safer and pedestrian-friendly roads

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a groundbreaking move to enhance road safety and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment in the city, "traffic islands" will undergo a colorful transformation under a pioneering project initiated by the Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH) within the state department of housing and urban affairs (DHUA). This innovative approach aims to differentiate between traffic and pedestrian areas through the use of vibrant colors. Moreover, 54 critical traffic zones in Guwahati have been identified.

Following a successful feasibility test conducted on Wednesday, the first major intersection to be revamped will be the Ganeshguri junction. The transformation is slated to take place within the next couple of weeks, with the Paltan Bazar loop near the Guwahati railway station set to follow. The entire project is being spearheaded by the Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH).

The feasibility study in Ganeshguri was carried out by the DHUA with valuable guidance from Shreya Gadepalli, a renowned urban transport specialist and founder of Urban Works. The successful trial has instilled confidence in the AUKH, as they believe this initiative will not only be feasible for pedestrians but also assist in alleviating traffic congestion.

