Guwahati City’s Old Buildings Fraught with Danger

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The city of Guwahati is facing a growing concern over the safety of its old buildings, which pose a significant risk to the public due to their poor structure and lack of maintenance. The buildings, many of which are used for commercial purposes, coaching centres, and residential units, are prone to collapse, putting the lives of occupants and passers-by in danger.

The recent incident in Delhi where three students died due to basement flooding at Rau’s IAS Study Circle has highlighted the need for urgent attention to the safety of old buildings in Guwahati. In response, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a crackdown on unsafe buildings in the city.

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania said that teams will be deployed to inspect old buildings in Guwahati, focusing on aspects such as parking capacity, safety measures, emergency exits, and fire exits. The inspections will cover various establishments, including coaching centres, homestays, hotels, shopping malls, and basements. The Mayor warned that building owners who violate safety norms or exceed the capacity of their buildings will face penalties under the GMC Act, with fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

