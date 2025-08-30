Guwahati: Civil Pensioners’ Forum holds state convention in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Forum of Civil Pensioners’ Associations, Assam on Thursday organized a state-level convention at Panbazar, Guwahati, protesting against the Central Government’s decision to validate the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

The convention, presided over by Ghan Kanta Gohain, witnessed the participation of more than 200 pensioners from various civil pensioners’ associations across the state. The session was initiated by Comrade S. Rahman, convenor of the forum.

Key speakers included Com. D.K. Debnath, general secretary of the All India Postal & RMS Pensioners Association, Com. M.R. Das, president of the All India BSNL DoT Pensioners Association, and Com. Garga Talukdar, Joint Convener of JCTU. They strongly opposed the validation of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, and criticized what they termed as the Central Government’s “anti-people policies,” particularly in relation to pensioners’ rights.

According to a statement released after the convention, the next phase of the protest will include submission of a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Governor of Assam. The forum also announced plans to engage Members of Parliament, circulate their demands widely through media campaigns, and hold a press conference.

As part of its nationwide agitation, the Forum has called for a March to Delhi on October 10, culminating in a rally at Jantar Mantar and submission of memoranda to the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Justice of India.

