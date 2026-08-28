Guwahati: Class VIII Student goes Missing in Brahmaputra River

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Class VIII student went missing in the Brahmaputra River at Pandu in Guwahati after he reportedly went to bathe in the river with three friends on Wednesday afternoon.

The missing student was identified as Priyam Deka, a resident of Boragaon in Guwahati. According to the initial report, Priyam went to the river with his friends at around 3 pm and disappeared while bathing. A search operation was launched following the incident. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel began searching the river and nearby areas from Thursday morning to trace the missing student. The search operation continued as rescuers looked for Priyam in and around the river. Further details regarding the circumstances of his disappearance were awaited.

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