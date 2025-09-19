Guwahati: Cleanliness drive carried out in 2 wards of city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In line with the nationwide Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, a cleanliness drive was successfully carried out today in Ward 29 and Ward 18 of Guwahati.

The initiative witnessed the participation of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and Ward Councillor Sankar Chakraborty, along with executive officer Bonita Chetia, AUAS. Local residents and GMC staff also actively took part in the drive. Addressing the gathering, Mayor Sarania highlighted the significance of people’s participation in sustaining cleanliness efforts across the city.

