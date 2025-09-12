Guwahati climbs 17 spots in Swachh Vayu rankings; now 21st in India

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a major boost to its clean air mission, Guwahati has jumped 17 places in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025 rankings, securing the 21st position with a score of 169.9 out of 200. The city had stood at 38th place last year with 136.5 points. The improvement is attributed to better solid waste processing, legacy waste clearance, tighter enforcement of vehicle emission norms, promotion of e-mobility, and a measurable decline in PM10 levels-from 119 to 103 µg/m³.

Officials credited the success to the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), District Transport Office (DTO), Public Works Roads Department (PWRD), Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), and the District Supply Office. All these departments have been working under the framework of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). “We are proud of this achievement, but this is just the beginning. Our collective aim is to take Guwahati to the very top in the years ahead,” officials said. With this leap, Guwahati has emerged as an example of how inter-departmental coordination and citizen participation can significantly contribute to cleaner air and healthier urban living.

Also Read: Silchar achieves national cleanliness milestone in Swachh Survekshan