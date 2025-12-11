Guwahati: Community radio stations celebrate 20 yrs of broadcasting

GUWAHATI: The two-day Regional Community Radio Sammelan (East) was inaugurated in Guwahati today. Organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, the theme of the Sammelan is “Celebrating 20 Years of Community Radio in India.” More than 65 community radio stations from the eastern and northeastern regions are participating in the event. Welcoming the gathering, Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Vice Chancellor of IIMC, New Delhi, highlighted the growth of the community radio ecosystem, with over 550 stations now operating across India and more in the pipeline, including in the Northeast. Dr Gaur spoke about the important role of community radio in promoting gender-sensitive communication, disseminating emergency information, involving students of media education, preserving folk traditions, and responsibly integrating AI in content development. She urged stakeholders to work together to strengthen community-led development through community radio. L. Madhu Nag, Registrar, IIMC, highlighted the significant transformation of India’s radio landscape—from mainstream FM broadcasting to the emergence of community radio as a powerful platform for local voices. Emphasizing the core pillars of strengthening CR stations, he underscored the importance of community-driven content creation, enhanced capacity building, and long-term financial sustainability. He noted that creatively produced, locally rooted content remains central to the success of community radio.

Shilpa Rao, Director of CRS, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, informed about the objectives of the Sammelan and mentioned that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is committed to the growth and reinforcement of the Community Radio sector in the Northeast Region. She also apprised them about the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in this regard. (PIB)

