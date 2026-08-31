Guwahati: Concerned citizens oppose E-20 petrol, seek consumer choice and compensation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of concerned citizens in Guwahati has opposed the mandatory use of E-20 petrol, urging the government to ensure the availability of regular petrol and allow consumers to choose the type of fuel they wish to purchase.

At a meeting held at Town Hall, Bishnu-Nirmala Bhawan, on Sunday, the citizens adopted a resolution raising concerns over the implementation of E-20 petrol and submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam.

The citizens appealed to the Governor to forward the memorandum to the concerned department of the Central Government for necessary consideration and action.

One of their key demands was that consumers should not be compelled to purchase E-20 petrol. They demanded that regular petrol be made readily available at fuel stations and that E-20 be sold only to customers who voluntarily opt for it.

The memorandum further called for petrol pumps to provide separate options for E-5, E-10 and E-20, besides 100 per cent petrol, with clear display boards so that consumers can make an informed choice.

The citizens also called for the closure of ethanol manufacturing plants, alleging that such industries contribute to pollution and consume large quantities of fresh water, potentially aggravating water scarcity.

Another concern raised was the use of essential agricultural commodities such as sugarcane, rice and maize for ethanol production. The citizens claimed that diverting these commodities towards ethanol production was contributing to a sharp increase in their prices and demanded that ethanol production be stopped to help contain price rises.

The memorandum also raised concerns over alleged damage to vehicles following the mandatory introduction of E-20 petrol. The citizens demanded that the government compensate vehicle owners who had suffered losses and consider waiving bank loans or EMIs of affected vehicle owners.

The memorandum was signed by the convenor committee of the citizens’ meeting, comprising Dr Bhaban Choudhury, Dr Jonmoni Khaund, Arzu Amin, Mukul Dutta, Jayanta Saikia, Shilbhadra Dekaraja, Azizur Rahman Saikia and Ballav Patra.

Also Read: Assam: Bongaigaon Refinery Launches E-20 Ethanol-Blended Petrol, Advancing India's Biofuel Goals