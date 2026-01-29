Guwahati: Congress protest against alleged voter list tampering

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday staged a strong protest at the Boko–Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner’s office, alleging unconstitutional activities in the name of voter list revision across the state.

The protest was organized against alleged incidents of BJP workers entering co-district offices at night and interfering with the deletion and inclusion of names in the electoral roll. More than a hundred Congress workers participated in the demonstration.

The protest programme was led by the Kamrup District Congress Committee with support from the Boko and Bongaon Block Congress committees. Prominent leaders present included Kamrup District Congress president Pranajit Choudhury, senior Congress leaders R.P. Sharma and Ramanna Baruah, MLA Nandita Das, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed along with other party workers.

