Guwahati: Constitution Day observed at Raj Bhavan

GUWAHATI: Assam joined the nationwide celebration of Constitution Day as Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya led the state observance at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. He paid tribute to the makers of the Constitution and said the day marked a proud commemoration of India’s constitutional heritage, coinciding with the culmination of 75 years of its adoption.

Governor Acharya welcomed the Central government’s initiative to celebrate the day under the theme Hamara Sambhidhan – Hamara Swabhimaan and reflected on the historic significance of November 26 when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution. He offered homage to key contributors, including Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr B. R. Ambedkar, other members of the Constituent Assembly, and the fifteen women members.

He highlighted India’s progress as it approaches 75 years as a Republic and said the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity continued to guide the nation. He acknowledged landmark decisions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised Assam’s development initiatives led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Governor emphasized the importance of citizens upholding constitutional values and fulfilling fundamental duties, urging people to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The event was attended by state ministers, senior officials, and other dignitaries, stated a press release.

