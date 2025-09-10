Guwahati: Contractual health workers launch protest demanding job security

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Hundreds of contractual health workers from across Assam have launched an indefinite protest at Chachal, pressing the state government to address their long-standing demands for job security and employment benefits.

The agitation is being led by the All Assam Contractual Health Workers’ Association, which has once again urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, through the Health and Family Welfare Minister, to take immediate action. The workers highlighted that despite serving in government hospitals for decades, thousands of contractual staff continue to live with uncertainty regarding their future.

In their memorandum, the association recalled that the state cabinet had in 2019 assured them of positive consideration and even formed a departmental committee to examine their demands. However, they alleged that no concrete measures have been taken since then, forcing them to continue in prolonged insecurity.

The protesters have raised several demands, including the immediate regularization of contractual jobs, replacement of decade-old ambulances that have been running for more than 15 years, and implementation of provident fund (PF) benefits for contractual employees. They have also sought preference for existing contractual workers in permanent recruitment drives over new applicants.

Warning of the possible impact of government inaction, the association stated that Assam’s healthcare system could face severe disruptions if the demands are not met, as contractual workers form the backbone of day-to-day operations in hospitals across the state.

