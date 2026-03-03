Guwahati Couple Arrested With 14 Grams of Heroin in Paltanbazar Drug Bust

A joint operation by the Birubari Outpost team under Paltanbazar Police Station has led to the arrest of a couple after suspected heroin was recovered from their possession in the Pukhuripar area of Guwahati.
The accused have been identified as Abbash Ali, 28, and his wife Hasina Begum, both residents of Hafiz Nagar.
Officers seized 12 vials of heroin weighing approximately 14 grams from the couple during the operation.
In addition to the contraband, police also recovered a digital watch, a Redmi mobile phone, Rs 2,680 in cash, and an Activa scooter bearing registration number AS01FD0201.
The recoveries suggest the couple may have been involved in small-scale drug distribution in the area, though investigations are ongoing.
