Guwahati: CU Students’ Union President detained for Assault on Cop

Cotton University Students’ Union president Deep Shekhar Kalita was detained on Sunday by Panbazar Police for allegedly using abusive language and assaulting an on-duty police constable.
GUWAHATI: Cotton University Students’ Union president Deep Shekhar Kalita was detained on Sunday by Panbazar Police for allegedly using abusive language and assaulting an on-duty police constable. According to police sources, the incident occurred on the night of November 27 when Kalita reportedly confronted and assaulted a patrolling constable on duty. Police detained him for questioning following the incident, and further legal procedures were initiated.

