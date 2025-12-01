Guwahati: CU Students’ Union President detained for Assault on Cop

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University Students’ Union president Deep Shekhar Kalita was detained on Sunday by Panbazar Police for allegedly using abusive language and assaulting an on-duty police constable. According to police sources, the incident occurred on the night of November 27 when Kalita reportedly confronted and assaulted a patrolling constable on duty. Police detained him for questioning following the incident, and further legal procedures were initiated.

