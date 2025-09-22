Guwahati: Cultural Trust, Sanskritik Samaj Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cultural Trust and Pragjyoti Sanskritik Samaj jointly organized a heartfelt tribute-paying ceremony in memory of the legendary singer, composer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose untimely demise has left the state in mourning.

The solemn event was held at the Pragjyoti Cultural Complex, where a large number of fans, artistes, cultural activists, and members of the public gathered to pay their respects to the voice and soul of Assam.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Pragjyoti Sanskritik Samaj’s president-cum-joint secretary and convener of the Assam Cultural Trust, Iftikar Ali, accompanied by Pragjyoti Sanskritik Samaj’s working president-cum-chairman of the socio-cultural committee of the Assam Cultural Trust, Md Khalid Umar, and Pragjyoti Sanskritik Samaj’s general secretary-cum-treasurer of the Assam Cultural Trust, Arup Goswami.

A gloomy and emotional atmosphere prevailed throughout the venue, as attendees recalled the singer’s unparalleled contribution to the cultural fabric of the state.

Speaking at the event, Iftikar Ali expressed deep sorrow and said, 'Zubeen da was not just a singer — he was a movement.' His voice united generations.

Md Khalid Umar added, “We have lost a legend far too soon. His music, his activism, and his love for Assam will continue to inspire generations.”

