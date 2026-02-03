Guwahati: Cyber police arrest four persons in water connection scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cyber Police arrested four persons for allegedly cheating the public by threatening disconnection of drinking water supply and siphoning off a large sum of money through fraudulent links.

According to the sources, the accused had collected nearly Rs 1.5 crore by sending messages to residents claiming that their water supply would be disconnected. They sent links to the victims, asking them to make payments to avoid disconnection. Once the victims clicked on the links, their bank accounts were accessed and money was withdrawn fraudulently. The accused were arrested from different locations, including Hatigaon, Basistha, Maligaon and Sipajhar. Those arrested were identified as Mayurjyoti Bhattacharjee, Basidul Ujjalam, Md Akash Tula and Mirajul Haque.

