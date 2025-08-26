Guwahati: Cyber police nab fraudster; legal proceedings initiated

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a major crackdown, Cyber Police arrested Sajamal Haque from Suntali in Boko area for allegedly duping people of nearly Rs 1 crore through fraudulent activities.

In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended three notorious burglars at Beltola while they were planning another break-in. The arrested have been identified as Subrata Singh (37) of Basistha, Ratul Das alias Babla (24) of Hatigaon, and Mofidul Islam (25) of Hatigaon.

Police recovered a Samsung mobile phone, a Swiss knife, 10 kg of black wire, and a battery from their possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated in both cases.

