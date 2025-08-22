Guwahati: Cyber police recover over Rs 9.2 lakh in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, has successfully recovered Rs 9,20,768 and credited it back to the account of a Guwahati-based cyber fraud victim, who had lost Rs 28.97 lakh to online scammers. Efforts are on to trace and recover the remaining defrauded amount.

In another development, the Cyber Police Station team has ensured 100% recovery in two separate cyber fraud cases. The victims, both from Guwahati, had lost Rs 18,371 and Rs 24,998 respectively. The entire amounts have now been credited back into their bank accounts.

Police said further investigation is underway in all the cases.

