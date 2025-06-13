Guwahati: Death of jail inmate in GMCH sparks outcry

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The death of a youth, Arjun Sharma, inside the Guwahati Central Jail has sparked widespread outrage, with locals and family members accusing the police of custodial torture. However, police officials have denied the allegations, stating that the accused did not die while in police custody.

Arjun Sharma, a resident of Kalitakuchi in Birkuchi under Noonmati Police Station, was arrested in connection with a case involving the elopement of a young girl. According to police sources, on June 6, Sharma allegedly fled with the girl after a long romantic relationship. Following the incident, the girl’s father filed an FIR at Noonmati Police Station. Based on the complaint, police launched a search operation and arrested Sharma from Udalguri. The girl was also rescued during the operation.

Sharma was produced before the court on June 10, where he was sent to judicial custody and subsequently sent to Guwahati Central Jail.

DCP Central, Amitabh Basumatary, while addressing the media on Thursday, clarified, “The deceased, Arjun Sharma, did not die in police custody. He passed away in judicial custody. As per court guidelines, a health check-up was conducted on June 10 before he was sent to jail, and the doctor found no abnormalities at that time.”

The DCP further added that on the night of June 10, Sharma reportedly fell ill while in jail and was immediately referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared dead. “The jail authorities informed the police station about his death. The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination,” he said.

Following his death, angry locals and family members staged a protest in front of Noonmati Police Station, alleging that Sharma had been subjected to police brutality. The situation remains tense as police await the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

