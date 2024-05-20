Guwahati: Deepor Beel’s pollution persists despite efforts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Deepor Beel, an ecological hotspot nestled in the Brahmaputra valley, is facing mounting environmental challenges despite ongoing efforts to mitigate pollution. Covering an expansive 40.1 square kilometres, it stands as one of the largest wetlands in the region, but recent developments have raised alarms about its ecological health.

At the heart of the issue lies pollution, predominantly stemming from the dumping grounds of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), located in the Belortal area of East Boragaon. The Pamohi River, directly linked to Deepor Beel, serves as a conduit for this garbage, perpetuating environmental degradation.

Despite attempts by the GMC to address the problem by relocating the dumping grounds to Belortal, the effectiveness of these measures remains in question. Concerns voiced by farmers, environmentalists, and scientists highlight the persistent decline in water quality, exacerbated by the pollution flowing from the Bharalu, Bahini, and Basistha rivers over the years.

Local residents, deeply invested in the well-being of Deepor Beel, have expressed profound dismay at the deteriorating environmental conditions. Recollections of a time when the area flourished with diverse wildlife, including rare bird species, underscore the magnitude of the loss.

Another resident lamented the stark reality of the situation, noting a noticeable decline in the number of animals once abundant in the area. Such sentiments echo throughout the community, reflecting a shared concern for the preservation of Deepor Beel's natural splendour.

As stakeholders continue to grapple with the persistent challenges facing Deepor Beel, urgent and concerted action is imperative to safeguard this ecological treasure for generations to come.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court halts denotification move on Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary (sentinelassam.com)