Guwahati: Deer found dead in Mathgharia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A dead deer was found in the Mathgharia area of Guwahati on Sunday morning, triggering concern among local residents. The carcass was spotted along the Mathgharia School Road during the early hours of the day. After noticing the dead animal, local people informed the Forest Department. Officials from the department arrived at the spot and recovered the deer. According to local residents, it was suspected that the deer may have died after being attacked by dogs during the night. Further procedures were carried out by the Forest Department following the recovery.

