Guwahati: DGP Harmeet Singh Interacts with Children at AP Headquarters

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the Child Rights Week Celebrations 2025, the Assam Police organized the Sishu Mitra Bartalap under the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme on November 19 at the Assam Police Institute, AP Headquarters, Guwahati.

During the programme, Sh. Harmeet Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, engaged in an open and heartfelt interaction with children from various Children’s Homes across Guwahati. The conversation covered a wide spectrum, including the children’s aspirations, interests, sports, education and key issues concerning child protection. The session aimed to give the children a welcoming and empathetic platform and empower them to express themselves freely, helping the Police leadership better understand their needs and aspirations.

The Sishu Mitra Bartalap, organized annually, reflects the commitment of the Assam Police to building trust between law enforcement and children. It creates a space where young voices can be heard directly by the highest levels of the Police leadership, fostering a child-friendly approach within the policing system.

Senior officers and staff from the Assam Police Headquarters attended the lively interaction, making the event an inclusive and participatory gathering. As a gesture of warmth and encouragement, the DGP, Assam, presented tokens of affection to all the children who attended the programme.

The programme, organized under the aegis of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, also saw the attendance of senior representatives from UNICEF, UTSAH Child Rights Organization and caregivers from the Child Care Institutions.

Also Read: Assam: UNCRC observes Child Rights Week in Dibrugarh