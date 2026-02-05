Guwahati: Dispur College observes World Cancer Day 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College observed World Cancer Day 2026 on Tuesday by organizing an awareness walkathon in the greater Ganeshguri area of Guwahati to promote cancer prevention and early detection. The programme was jointly organized by the NSS Unit, NCC Unit and Women Cell of the college in collaboration with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF). The event began with a brief programme anchored by Dr. Sashi Mohan Das, SWCO, during which Principal Dr. Navajyoti Borah highlighted the role of students in spreading public health awareness.

Also Read: GCRI Reaffirms Its Role as a Leading National Cancer Referral Centre