Guwahati: Dispur College recalls 355 years of Saraighat Battle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College organized a programme to mark 355 years of the historic Battle of Saraighat.

The event began with a welcome address by Head of the Department of History, Serlin Engjaipi and was chaired by Principal Navajyoti Borah.

Serlin Engjaipi underscored the importance of revisiting such landmark historical events to instil pride and awareness among students.

Chief guest Nityananda Gogoi addressed the gathering, highlighting the enduring relevance of the Battle of Saraighat in shaping regional identity and inspiring future generations.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Gogoi elaborated on the strategic brilliance and courage displayed during the battle, emphasizing its continued significance in contemporary discourse.

The programme also featured an interactive session, where students engaged with the speaker and gained deeper insights into the historic event.

Also Read: The Battle of Saraighat: Military strategy and diplomatic intricacies in the Ahom-Mughal conflict