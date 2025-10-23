Guwahati: Dispur Police conduct raids, arrest 3 gamblers in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Odalbakra OP under Dispur Police raided multiple locations in Guwahati on Tuesday, seizing gambling equipment and arresting 19 individuals.

In Krishna Nagar, the team apprehended Uttam Phukon, 32, and recovered six Jhandi Munda discs, Rs 630 in cash, a tarpaulin, and a rubber dhol. A separate raid in Jyotishree Nagar led to the arrest of Bhubaneswar Talukdar, 54, and Babu Sharma, 46, with six Jhandi Munda discs, Rs 200 in cash, a tarpaulin, and a rubber dhol seized from their possession.

Further operations conducted across the city resulted in the arrest of 16 individuals involved in gambling activities. Legal proceedings were initiated against all those arrested, and the police confirmed that the raids aimed to curb unlawful gambling in the area.

