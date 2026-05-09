GUWAHATI: District Coordinators trained on SBM-G Phase-II at SIPRD Kahikuchi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A one-day State Level Refresher-cum-Sensitization Training Programme for District Coordinators on Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II components was held at the State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD), Kahikuchi, on Thursday.

The programme, themed “Knowledge to Action — Strengthening SBM-G Coordination at the District Level,” aimed to enhance the capacity of District Coordinators and strengthen implementation of SBM-G Phase-II across Assam.

Monalisa Das, AEE (PHE)-cum-State Coordinator, SBM-G, delivered the welcome address. Pallab Kumar Das, Chief Engineer (PHE) Water, Assam, highlighted the importance of field visits in identifying issues for timely resolution, while Bhaskar Jyoti Sarmah, Chief Engineer (PHE) Sanitation, outlined the objectives of the training.

Keerthi Jalli, IAS, Mission Director, SBM-G-cum-Commissioner, P&RD, Assam, stressed the need for scientific management of solid and liquid waste to protect Assam’s environment from future degradation.

Technical sessions covered vermicomposting, solid waste management, operation and maintenance of SBM-G assets, IMIS data entry, ODF Plus verification and digital monitoring tools. Experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Morigaon, and ENVIRON conducted the sessions.

The programme concluded with an open discussion on field-level challenges and a valedictory session focusing on improving coordination and sustainability of SBM-G assets across the state.

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