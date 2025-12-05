Guwahati: District-Level NIPUN Axom TLM Exhibition held in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Under the aegis of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, the District-Level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) Exhibition on NIPUN Axom (FLN) for Grades 1 and 2 was organized at Ulubari Higher Secondary School on Thursday. The programme was held under the leadership of Dipika Choudhury, IS/DEEO-cum-DMC, Kamrup Metro.

Senior DIET faculty members Mitali Mahanta and Samikhya Rani Borah, along with Barasha Mahanta from the CSF Foundation, served as judges for the event. A total of 12 teams from various schools under Guwahati and Dimoria Blocks participated. These teams were earlier selected as winners in the Block-Level Exhibition held in November 2025.

The exhibition was organized by Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup Metro, with guidance and support from Tapashi Sarma, DPO TT&P, the DPMU team, FLN Consultant Sneha Verma, and FLN Data Analyst Hirakjyoti Nath.

