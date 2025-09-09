Guwahati: E-commerce casts shadow over Fancy Bazar; Durga Puja sales dip

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With Durga Puja just weeks away, the famous Fancy Bazar, once the beating heart of festive shopping, is struggling to hold its sparkle. The crowded lanes that traditionally brimmed with shoppers and bargaining voices now wear a subdued look, marked by half-filled shelves and anxious traders.

According to merchant associations, sales this year have dipped by 20-30%, a sharp decline during what was once the most profitable season for retailers. Shopkeepers blame the surge of e-commerce platforms, the growing allure of malls, and the ease of doorstep delivery for steadily drawing away their customers.

“This year our business has not been up to the mark. Puja is about to arrive and there are no customers in our shops. Sales have gone down. Every day we just wait in hope,” said Asif Ali, a veteran textile trader in Fancy Bazar.

The market, known for its textiles and readymade garments, is struggling to compete with shifting consumer habits. Younger buyers prefer curated collections in malls, while older loyalists are fewer in number, often cross-checking prices online before making a purchase. Traders say the problem is worsened by Fancy Bazar’s own challenges: poor infrastructure, inadequate waste management, and lack of modernization.

For small shopkeepers, Durga Puja is no longer a season of guaranteed prosperity but one of survival. Unless urgent steps are taken to revive traditional markets and help them adapt to new consumer trends, Guwahati risks losing the vibrant festive charm that once made its bazaars inseparable from Durga Puja celebrations.

