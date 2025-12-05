Guwahati: ED attaches income tax officer and wife’s assets worth Rs 31.76 lakh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, provisionally attached movable assets worth around Rs 31.76 lakh belonging to Income Tax Officer Khurshed Khan and his wife. The attachment was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, through Provisional Attachment Order No. 07/2025 dated November 29, 2025.

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR filed by the CBI, ACB, Guwahati, which led to the filing of a charge-sheet on December 27, 2021 against Khan under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case is being heard before the Special Court.

The investigation found that Khan and his wife possessed disproportionate assets between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2019. These assets, held in bank and Post Office accounts, were allegedly acquired through proceeds of crime generated by Khan’s misuse of his official position, unexplained cash deposits, layering of funds and fictitious sources of income.

Officials stated that the couple attempted to portray these assets as legitimate by recording fabricated entries in a diary, citing false agricultural income, gifts from relatives, reimbursement of departmental bills and claims of income from garment stitching by Khan’s wife.

The attached assets remain under provisional attachment pending further proceedings.

