Guwahati: ED raids 6 locations linked to fake purchase order scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, conducted search operations on Tuesday across six locations in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Tezpur and New Delhi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a major fake purchase order racket. The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an ongoing investigation involving Rishiraj Kaundinya, Biju Das, Mukesh Jain and others.

During the coordinated searches, the ED seized Rs 14.5 lakh in cash and ordered the freezing of multiple bank accounts containing a total balance of Rs 13.68 lakh. Officials also recovered two luxury vehicles—an Innova Hycross and a Fortuner—along with a land sale agreement worth Rs 65 lakh suspected to be connected to the proceeds of crime. Numerous documents, digital records and details of additional properties allegedly owned or controlled by the accused were also seized.

According to the ED, its investigation uncovered a sophisticated conspiracy in which the accused fabricated government documents, including forged supply orders, signatures, cheques and payment clearance notes purportedly issued by the Autonomous Councils of Mising and Dima Hasao. These forged papers were allegedly used to lure suppliers with high-value fraudulent orders for blankets, tarpaulins, dyed cotton yarn, solar equipment and large infrastructure projects.

The probe found that suppliers were induced to pay substantial commission amounts in advance as a condition for processing the fictitious orders. Goods were then diverted and off-loaded without authorization, resulting in non-payment amounting to Rs 9.86 crore for materials supplied. The ED further detected illegal commission payments totalling Rs 2.04 crore linked to these fake transactions.

The agency stated that further investigation is under way to trace additional proceeds of crime, identify assets for attachment and ensure restitution to affected parties through legal procedures.

