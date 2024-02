GUWAHATI: Sudip De, a well known entrepreneur of the tea trade, passed away peacefully on Friday morning at his New Guwahati residence. His cremation in Nabagraha was attended by a large number of friends and well wishers. He leaves behind his wife and sister.

Also Read: Youth identified as Apu Modak from Nagaon district run over by dumper in Guwahati

Also Watch: