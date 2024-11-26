Guwahati: Executive Committee of Assam Journalist Pensioners’ Association Formed

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: A state-level convention of the Assam Journalist Pensioners’ Association (AJPA) was held on Sunday under the presidentship of Keshab Kalita at Chandmari Pension Bhawan. A new 21-member executive committee was formed to work for the interest of the journalists of the state who have to pass their days amid great hardship.

The conference was attended by more than 100 retired journalists of the state. In the beginning, one minute of silence was observed in memory of the late journalists of the state. The meeting unanimously formed a state committaee with Keshab Kalita as president, Bedabrat Mishra as working president, Manas Kumar Mahanta as general secretary, and Uday Borgohain as treasurer.

Five former journalists, including senior journalists Biman Hazarika, PJ Barua, and Amulya Khataniar, were nominated as advisors.

The meeting also proposed to urge the state government to enhance the existing pension of Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 25,000 in view of the current high cost of living.

