Guwahati: Experts call for elimination of mercury-based medical devices

Guwahati: Public health experts, consumer groups, and environmental advocates have urged citizens and healthcare facilities to phase out mercury-based medical devices such as thermometers and sphygmomanometers, citing serious health and environmental risks. The appeal was made at a workshop organized today by Consumer VOICE, New Delhi, and Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam, in association with a private institution of Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Gautam Krishna Mishra, Member Secretary of the Assam Pollution Control Board, stressed that healthcare institutions must adopt strict mercury spill management protocols, provide adequate training, and switch to safer alternatives. “Responsible handling today will protect future generations from irreversible harm,” he said.

Highlighting the toxicity of mercury, Dr. Mousumi Krishnatreya, Professor and HoD of Community Medicine at Nagaon Medical College, called for phasing out mercury products. She cited a 2011 study which estimated that India annually released eight tonnes of mercury from medical measuring devices, with nearly 69% linked to mismanaged disposal of sphygmomanometers.

Dr. Mrinal Haloi, Associate Professor at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, warned that mercury exposure among pregnant and lactating women can cause long-term harm to the next generation. “Switching to non-mercury digital and aneroid equipment is saving lives while protecting the environment,” he said.

Prof. (Dr.) Sangeeta Tripathi, Director of NERIM Group of Institute, appealed to the student community to contribute towards creating a mercury-free future.

Advocate Ajoy Hazarika, Secretary of Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, emphasised the importance of consumer awareness for safe disposal. “This initiative is significant, not just for our families’ health, but for reducing the healthcare sector’s impact on the environment,” he said.

Nilanjana Bose of Consumer VOICE added that digital devices are already proving accurate and affordable. “The healthcare sector is going mercury-free. It’s time the common man also adopts mercury-free devices,” she said.

