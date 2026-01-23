Guwahati: Fake tantrik arrested in cheating case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Satgaon Police Station cracked a cheating case involving a woman who had posed as a Tantrik and allegedly defrauded a family by promising ritualistic remedies. Police said the accused had impersonated a Tantrik Baba (male) and deceived the complainant's mother, convincing her to part with gold ornaments valued at around Rs 3 lakh under the guise of performing religious rituals. Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and traced the accused to Hojai.

