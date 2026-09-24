Guwahati Family Duped of Rs 30,000 as Fake HSLC, Class 12 Certificate Racket Resurfaces

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected fake educational certificate racket has allegedly resurfaced in Guwahati, with a city-based family accusing a woman identified as Rashmi Dutta of duping them of Rs 30,000 on the promise of helping a student clear the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

According to the family, Dutta allegedly targeted students who had failed to clear the HSLC examination and offered to arrange certificates showing that they had passed.

In the reported case, the accused allegedly provided a student with fake marksheets and certificates claiming that she had cleared both the HSLC and Class 12 examinations. The student was also allegedly handed an identity card and uniform purportedly linked to a college.

The alleged fraud came to light when the student and her family approached the college seeking admission and attempted to verify the documents. The family allegedly found discrepancies in the certificates and other documents provided to them.

The accused had allegedly claimed that the certificates could be arranged through channels linked to an open university.

Following the discovery, the family lodged a complaint at Fatasil Ambari Police Station in Guwahati, seeking action against those allegedly involved in the racket. No arrest has been reported so far in connection with the complaint. The family has further alleged that the accused may have targeted several other students with similar promises of arranging educational certificates.

Also Read: Fake Certificate Row: Gauhati HC Seeks Status Report on Probe into Jorhat Municipal Board Members